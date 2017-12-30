US seeks to create chaos in Iran: Analyst

An analyst believes the United States’ sanctions against Iran have been aimed at creating chaos, adding that the administration of President Donald Trump is using the economy as a “weapon” to destabilize the country.

“The sanctions that have been imposed on Iran for the past God knows how long have been so draconian and the aim of all sanctions is to create some kind of a chaos within the country from certain sectors and then they are going to manipulate that into some kind of a political issue and that is essentially the goal of all coercive unilateral sanctions,” Alexander Azadgan told PressTV in an interview on Saturday.

The comments came after rising price has triggered demonstrations in a number of Iranian cities, including Mashhad, with the participants demanding the administration of President Hassan Rouhani resolve the economic woes.