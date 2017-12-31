Israeli warplanes once again launch attacks on Gaza Strip

Palestinians walk past the site of an Israeli airstrike targeting in Khan Yunis town in the southern Gaza Strip in December 13, 2017. (AFP)

Israeli fighter planes have carried out an attack on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting positions belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The Israel military confirmed the Saturday night attack, claiming it was in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip on Friday, presstv.com reported.

There are have been no reports of casualties from either sides of the incidents.

The airstrikes come amid rising tensions in the occupied territories over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as the ‘capital’ of Israel despite widespread international opposition to the measure.

Trump has also said Washington would relocate the US embassy in the occupied lands from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, which remains at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

Under the Israeli blockade, about 1.8 million people in Gaza are deprived of their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.

The Tel Aviv regime has also waged several wars on Gaza since 2008 in which thousands of Gazans have been killed or maimed and a significant portion of infrastructure in the enclave has been destroyed.