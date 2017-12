An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Baladeh town in the souhtern Fars Province early on Sunday.

The tremor had no casualties or damages to properties, Head of Kazerun Red Crescent Society Azizollah Khaksar told IRNA.

The quake occurred at 00:23 hours local time (20:53 GMT); the epicenter of the quake was at 52.00 degrees longitude and 29.49 degrees latitude and in the depth of 18 kilometers.

The epicenter of the quake was registered at 52 km of Shiraz and 128 km of Bushehr.