December 31, 2017

News ID: 207226
December 30, 2017

Two security guards shot dead in Las Vegas, suspect injured

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called sometime after 6:30 am Saturday, December 30, 2017, to investigate reports of a shooting at Arizona Charlie's hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (AP)

Two security guards have been shot dead in Las Vegas, Nevada by a man who then turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened on Saturday before 7:00 a.m. when the guards were investigating a disturbance in one of the rooms of Arizona Charlie’s Hotel and Casino, presstv.com reported.

The guards, a man and a woman, entered the room on the fourth floor and were shot by the man, who then fled down the hallway.

The suspect ran into a nearby neighborhood and tried to go into two homes, but the residents managed to keep him out.

Officers found him in a laundry room, which was accessible through a garage of the second home.

He had shot himself in the head and was taken to hospital. His condition was described by police as a ‘non-survivable wound.’

“I don’t expect him to live,” said Las Vegas Police Lt. Dan McGrath.

"I want you to know right now that this has nothing to do with terrorism," Capt. Robert Plummer told reporters.

The victims were a man and woman in their 40s, according to police. No further details were available about the circumstances of the incident.

The shooting happened three months after a gunman opened fire at a music concert in the city, killing at least 59 people and injuring another 527 at a music festival in the city.

The gunman rained down bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for several minutes before shooting himself dead on October 1.

More than 33,000 people die annually in the United States from gun-related deaths, two thirds of them suicides, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

   
