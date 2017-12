Eight light after-shocks have been recorded so far in Guriyeh village, in the southern western province of Khuzestan on Sunday.

The quakes occurred from 00:48 to 7:21 hours local time (21:18 to 3:51 GMT), IRNA reported.

The area jolted for 40 times on Saturday the biggest of which was 4-magnitude on the Richter scale.

Emergency and rescue teams are now on the site and safe zones have also been identified.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported. All educational institutions have been closed since Saturday.