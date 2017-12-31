Israelis protest against Netanyahu, regime's corruption for fifth week (Video)

A sign depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a baby is seen during an anti-graft protest in Tel Aviv on December 23, 2017. (AFP)

Thousands of Israelis have flocked into the streets of Tel Aviv for the fifth consecutive week, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be jailed over corruption scandals.

Over 2,000 people took part in the protest rally, dubbed the ‘March of Shame,’ in Tel Aviv's central Rothschild Boulevard on Saturday night, presstv.com reported.

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as ‘Bibi go home,’ ‘Shame,’ and ‘Netanyahu to Ma’asiyahu [Prison].’

They also held signs and placards, reading, ‘Crime Minister,’ ‘Traitor-Yahu; Parasite-Yahu,’ ‘Corrupt officials go home,’ ‘not left, not right, but honest.’

Protester Rony Shtern said, "I think it is very important to come here even though I live abroad to show my support," adding that corruption "is the number one thing that should be eradicated from the core of our politics."

Similar demonstrations took place in the cities of Jerusalem al-Quds, Haifa and Afula on Saturday.

The weekly protests began in early December in the wake of heated debates about a controversial bill that bars police from recommending indictment in corruption investigations against officials.

Israel’s Parliament (Knesset) passed the measure into law earlier this week despite criticisms that it was aimed at softening scrutiny against Netanyahu.

The Israeli Parliament ratifies the so-called police recommendations bill, a measure the opposition said is aimed at protecting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli premier is suspected of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

He has been questioned in two separate cases, involving allegations that he received lavish gifts from wealthy businessmen and negotiated a deal with a newspaper owner for more favorable coverage. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Another scandal, called the ‘submarine affair,’ also involves Netanyahu associates. The scandal revolves around the allegations of bribery in a deal between Israel and Germany worth over a billion dollars.