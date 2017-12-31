Latin America sees economic recovery in 2017, trend to hold in 2018

After two years of negative growth and four years of a slowdown, Latin America's economy expanded in 2017 and experts predict the upward trend will hold in 2018.

Regional gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1.2 percent in 2016, but financial institutions, such as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, are forecasting a 1.1-percent expansion in 2017 and a 1.6-percent growth the year after, Xinhua reported.

Barcelona-based Focus Economics, which provides economic forecasts and analyses for 127 countries, has a much more optimistic take on future regional growth, expecting a 2.4-percent expansion in GDP in 2018 and 2.7 percent in 2019.

The firm said in its latest report that it expected "the recovery of investor confidence in the region" to substantially spur private consumption and investment next year.

Raw material exports "are also going to benefit from higher global prices," the firm added.

China played a key role in Latin America's economic recovery in 2017, with regional exports to the Asian giant — its most dynamic market — increasing 30 percent, according to the Inter-American Development Bank.

Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics, estimated that even if global trade were to see a slight slowdown in 2018, regional growth will remain robust thanks to the synchronous expansion of the major economies, such as China.

A strong US dollar also helped spur Latin American economies, many of which are leading exporters to the United States, above all Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, which credit-rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) calls the ‘Latam-6’.

The super cycle in commodities and its associated cycle of a depreciated dollar constituted an unprecedented push for the region, said Oxford Economics.

Oxford Economics, a global advisory firm associated with Oxford University, said it believes 2017 marked the beginning of a process of ‘convergence’ towards a less frenetic but more sustained growth in the region.

Pedro Tuesta, an economist from Continuum Economics, a leading independent economic research firm, believes that as 2018 nears, regional growth will be in step with global economic growth for the first time in several years.