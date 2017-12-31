Iranians' vigilance to foil plots:

The vigilant Iranian people who care about the issues of order, security and law will foil any plots against the country, the interior minister said on Sunday.

“The events and incidents in recent days have caused concern, unease and unhappiness for our dear people,” Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli Iranian conservative politician and interior minister said in reaction to the recent incidents happening in some Iranian cities, IRNA reported.

“The atmosphere created recently will not be of benefit to the country's security, production and employment,” he added.

“In recent years, different gatherings have been held by the people following the rules and regulations; then different branches of power in the country pursued their requests and tried to solve many of them,” said the minister.

Those who damage the public property and create disorder are accountable to the law, Rahmani-Fazli said adding that they should be responsible for their misbehavior.”

He stressed that the government, Parliament and Judiciary are determined to follow up the people's claims in order to solve their problems.

Referring to the misuse of the recent events by some individuals in the social networks, the interior minister said, “They are after causing violence and fear.”

“Of course,” he added, “such behavior will be smashed.”

Within the framework of security, order and tranquility, the requests will be followed up more properly, the minister said.

“Our dear people have always pursued and will pursue their rights through legal ways,” he added.

He invited the nation to be calm, follow the rules and preserve unity which will help respond well to the people's demands.