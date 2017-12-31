California Company gets FCC approval for at-a-distance device charging

Energous, a San Jose company in California, is the first firm to receive federal approval for a wireless charging system purported to power devices from up to three feet away.

Quoting Energous, phys.org reported, “The Federal Communications Commission certified the company's ‘WattUp Mid Field transmitter’, which uses radio frequency energy to deliver power from the transmitter to a multitude of device types.

"The certification marks a significant milestone for the consumer electronics industry and paves the way for future wireless charging ubiquity for nearly any small electronic device, including smartphones, tablets, fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, wireless keyboards and mice, smart speakers and more.”

“Energous' system is different from the ‘resonant induction’ technology behind the Pi wireless-charging system, and provides a longer range than chargers from Belkin and Mophie that require contact with a device”, Engadget reported, adding that devices to be charged must be equipped with a receiver.

“WattUp isn't ready for retail yet, but Energous will demonstrate the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.”