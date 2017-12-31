Rouhani to meet Parliament officials on economic woes

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will hold a joint meeting with heads of Parliament commissions on Monday to address the country’s economic issues.

Secretary of coordinating council of Parliament commissions, Mohammad Reza Pourebrahimi, said a joint meeting between heads of parliament commissions and President Hassan Rouhani will be held at the Presidential Administration building on Monday to address the country’s macro issues, including the economic problems currently challenging the livelihood of the citizens, MNA reported.

“The meeting will be held in line with increasing cooperation and coordination between the Parliament and the government,” he added.

“The main focus of tomorrow’s meeting will be on economic issues, and the sides will make efforts to take effective measures to resolve economic and livelihood issues,” he said.

Other topics to be discussed include the government’s much-debated new budget, hiking prices of forms of energy (including gas, water and electricity), as well as various national and regional issues.