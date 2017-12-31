Member of Parliament to review recent incidents in Iran

News ID: 207252 Published: 1039 GMT December 31, 2017

VAHID SALAMI/MNA

Iran Parliament is to hold an extraordinary session on Monday to review recent incidents in the country.

“Due to recent accidents in some Iranian cities, the meeting will be held in the afternoon with the attendance of related officials,” Deputy Chairman of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Kamal Dehqan Firouzabadi said, IRNA reported.

