0810 GMT December 31, 2017

News ID: 207254
Published: 1103 GMT December 31, 2017

US choppers evacuate Syria terrorists to safe location

US choppers evacuate Syria terrorists to safe location

As part of Washington’s policies that support Daesh organization, US helicopters evacuated groups of Daesh terrorists from al-Sad (dam) camp, south of Hasaka city to an unknown destination.

Civil sources reported Saturday that the US-led international coalition evacuated groups of Daesh terrorists from al-Sad camp in the southern countryside to an unknown destination aboard military helicopters took off from the vicinity of al-Basel Dam, south of Hasaka city, IRNA reported.

The sources said that these groups are the same groups that were previously evacuated by the international coalition from the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, specifically from al-Shu’aitat villages.

Last Wednesday, the US helicopters came from the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor and flew on a low altitude above al-Sad camp for the displaced and landed near al-Basel Dam to the south of Hasaka city carrying a number of Daesh leaders.

Syria has been suffering from unrest and terrorist acts since March 2011.

   
KeyWords
US
Daesh
al-Sad
 
