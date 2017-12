Iran's Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, in a decree on Sunday, appointed Zia Hashemi as the new managing-director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Hashemi, born in 1967, replaced Mohammad Khoddadi who resigned last week. Khoddadi was appointed as IRNA chief on September 16, 2013 by former Culture Minister Ali Jannati.

Hashemi, an associate-professor of sociology at the University of Tehran, has served as caretaker of Minister of Science, Research and Technology. He has also been among the founding members of Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) and member of board of directors of Shia News Association.