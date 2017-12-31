Saudi strikes kill dozens in 24 hours

Saudi warplanes kept carrying out airstrikes across Yemen, killing dozens of civilians in 24 hours.

Air raids killed at least four people in Amran Province and injured two others in Hodeidah Governorate early on Sunday, Yemen's Al-Masirah reported.

The Saudi jets also bombed the northern province of Jawf and the west-central province of Sana'a, Press TV wrote.

On Saturday, 34 people lost their lives in a number of Saudi aerial attacks on Hodeidah.

The Saudi war was launched in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly government and against the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective administration.

The offensive has, however, achieved neither of its goals despite the spending of billions of petrodollars and the enlisting of the cooperation of Saudi Arabia's regional and Western allies.

The Saudi-led campaign, which is accompanied by a land, aerial and naval blockade of Yemen, has so far killed more than 13,600 people and led to a humanitarian crisis.

In a joint statement on Friday, the United Nations agencies, namely the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Children's Fund (UNICEF), expressed concerns about the situation in Yemen.

The statement was released to mark the 1,000th day since the beginning of the Saudi war on Yemen.

“We have passed the grim milestone of 1,000 days of war in Yemen. As violence has escalated in recent days, children and families are yet again being killed in attacks and bombardment," it read.

Yemen is grappling with the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with some 75 percent of its population in need of humanitarian assistance, the statement said.