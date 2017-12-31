Citizens winning streak ends at Palace; Ederson saves unbeaten run

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson saves a penalty in the stoppage time to keep his side’s unbeaten run despite Citizens’ 18-game winning streak at Premier League came to an end against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 31, 2017. CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City's 18-game Premier League winning run was ended by a goalless draw at Crystal Palace, which missed out on the chance to become the first team to beat Citizens in the league this season when it had an injury-time penalty saved.

It was a disappointing display from Pep Guardiola's men, but they still extended their lead at the top of the table to 14 points – the biggest gap between the leader and the chasing pack at this stage of the season in top-flight history, BBC reported.

It could have been worse for City had goalkeeper Ederson not saved Luka Milivojevic's spot-kick after substitute Raheem Sterling had fouled Wilfried Zaha in the box in the 92nd minute.

However it could still prove a costly afternoon for City with Gabriel Jesus leaving the field injured and in tears in the first half, and the league's top assist-maker Kevin de Bruyne stretchered off after a heavy tackle from Jason Puncheon in the final minute.

It leaves City with only one fit senior striker in Sergio Aguero who replaced Jesus at Selhurst Park.

While Chelsea and Manchester United trail City by some distance, they may see a small light at the end of the tunnel in a title race that appeared to be all but over before the turn of the year.