Jazz spoil James birthday; Curry returns for champs victory

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) dribbles against Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison during an NBA game at Oakland’s Oracle Arena on December 30, 2017. SANTIAGO MEJIA /THE CHRONICLE

There's no longer any surprise in the Jazz locker room when Donovan Mitchell takes over a game. Teammates have begun to expect it from the rookie, whose latest feat was to outduel LeBron James on the four-time MVP's 33rd birthday.

Mitchell scored 29 points, and Utah handed James and the Cleveland Cavaliers their third straight defeat, 104-101 on Saturday night, The Associated Press reported.

''Just have no conscience when it comes to certain things,'' Mitchell said.

''I missed a few shots that I normally make and just moving on to the next shot, making the right play at the right time. Just treating the last two minutes the same as the first two.

''If you overthink it, that's the first mistake right there.''

James had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists as his personal losing streak at Utah extended to seven games, four of them with Cleveland. The Cavs' three-game losing streak is their second this season.

Mitchell blew by J.R. Smith and made a layup in traffic over James with 35 seconds remaining to give the Jazz a 100-97 lead. James then missed a layup, and Utah finished off the game from the free-throw line. The Jazz snapped a three-game losing streak.

Mitchell shot 10 for 17 from the field. Ricky Rubio had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

''He's a player,'' James said. ''The kid had a lot of game and they've been riding that wave all season since they realized what they actually got. He's not afraid of the moment. They put him in situations where he can succeed and he tries to take advantage of it.''

James did not record a point or an assist during the game-changing third quarter, which Utah opened with a 23-3 run. Cleveland connected on just 4 of 19 shots in the quarter.

''We turned the basketball over, we couldn't make shots,'' Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. ''I just thought defensively we weren't very good. Second unit gave us a great boost and got us back in the game, moving the basketball, getting stops defensively.

''Tristan (Thompson) was great, (Dwyane) Wade was great, Jeff Green was great. So that was a good sign for those guys to get us back in the game.''

Warriors 141 Grizzlies 128

Stephen Curry returned from an 11-game absence due to an ankle injury and set an NBA season-high by hitting 10 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-128 on Saturday.

"I just wanted that feeling again," Curry said. "It was pretty special.

"It felt like it was the first day of school again."

It was Curry's ninth 30-point game of the season, and his 10 treys were the highest total for any NBA player this season. Although it was nearly a month since he last played, Curry appeared not to have missed a beat.

"You sit and watch for 11 games, you just wonder what it's going to be like to get back out there, and I finally got that opportunity. I really didn't know what to expect. I just wanted to get some good reps, get up and down, see how my wind was and, surprisingly, I think my body felt way better than I expected."

In his first game since December 4, Curry scored 38 points on 13-of-17 shooting. He made 10-of-13 as Golden State (29-8) shot 54.5 percent (18-of-33) from behind the arc and 58.8 percent overall.

Klay Thompson added 21 and hit five three-pointers while Kevin Durant contributed 20 for the defending champions.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies (11-25) with 27 points while Tyreke Evans added 22 as Memphis shot 52.1 percent and 71.4 percent (15-of-21) from three-point range.