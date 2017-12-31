US, Israel ‘lack understanding’ of Iranian people

Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the US, Israel and regional reactionary states, which pretend to be supporting Iranian people's rights, actually lack real understanding of the nation.

"Our enemies, especially those who have no standing in their [own] countries and not been elected by people, have claimed to be backing our people and our people's rights in the past few days," he said on Sunday.

"The occupying Zionist regime, the reactionary regimes in the region and the US are gleefully projecting certain scenes in their faulty minds as if something were happening in Iran," Rahmani Fazli said.

"They have not recognized our people," he added.

The remarks came in response to meddlesome statements made by American and Israeli officials following protests against economic problems in some Iranian cities.

Trump took to Twitter to express support for the demonstrations, claiming that "the good people of Iran want change."

"The Iranian government should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!" he further tweeted.

Trump's remarks came shortly after he made outrageous and insulting comments about Iranians.

In his speech on strategic review of US policy on Iran in October, Trump used the fabricated term “Arabian Gulf” to refer to the waters separating Iran and the regional Arab states, which are historically known as the Persian Gulf.

Before his speech, Trump had called Iran a “terrorist nation.” He has also issued a travel ban against nationals of several Muslim-majority states, including Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Saturday denounced Washington's "duplicitous and opportunist" support for the protests.

Meanwhile, Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan claimed that the Iranian people were “bravely standing up" while Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi tweeted that Iranian protesters were "courageously risking their lives in the pursuit of freedom."

Elsewhere in his comments, Rahmani Fazli stressed that the situation will return to normal "with tolerance and prudence," adding, "We are more determined than ever to respond to people's demands."

"Those who damage public property, disrupt order and break the law must be responsible for their behavior and pay the price," he said.

"The spreading of violence, fear and terror will definitely be confronted," the minister said.

Lorestan province deputy governor Habibollah Khojastehpour told national television that two people were killed in the small western town of Dorud late on Saturday but denied security forces were responsible.

The protests began in Iran’s second largest city Mashhad on Thursday over high living costs, but spread to other cities.

Internet was temporarily cut on mobile phones on Saturday night but was restored not long after.

Press TV and AFP contributed to this story.