Iran-UK trade ties in post-JCPOA era up 50%

Annual statistics released by the British-Iranian Chamber of Commerce (BICC) indicates a significant surge in the two countries' trade following the signing of the landmark nuclear agreement — also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — in July 2015 between Iran and P5+1.

According to the report seen by IRNA, total export from the UK to Iran during 2015-2016 increased by 50 percent to reach €171.5 million from €112.9.

This is while a reverse trend had been observed when Western sanctions against Iran peaked during 2011-2013. The report indicates that UK exports to Iran stood at €203.5 million in 2011 but the figure decreased to €119.6 and €89.4 million in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

The nuclear deal in 2015 however had a great impact on boosting bilateral trade and fostering economic relationship between the countries.

Speaking to IRNA, BICC Chairman Lord Norman Lamont said Britain is willing to raise its exports and imports to and from Iran.

He further disclosed that British companies are willing to enter Iran's trade market following the complete removal of the sanctions.

The BICC report also indicates a surge in UK import from Iran after 2015. It said imports had increased by 70 percent in 2016 compared to 2015.

New figures for 2017 have not yet been published, but senior members of the chamber hint at a steep trajectory.