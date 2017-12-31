French drummer Katché heading to Iran

French drummer and composer Manu Katché will perform for Iranian audience on January 18 at the 33rd Fajr International Music Festival.

Katché is a world-renowned drummer and songwriter, better known for his performance in several successful albums in the mid-1980s such as Peter Gabriel's 1986 album 'So' and Sting's 'Nothing Like the Sun' and 'The Soul Cages', Tasnim News Agency reported.

The contemporary jazz drummer has so far released six solo albums to favorable reviews. Rolling Stones magazines has named Katché as the number 57 in the list of 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.

The 33rd Fajr International Music Festival will be held a number of halls in Tehran from January 10 to January 20, 2018.

Top musicians from Portugal, Mongolia, India, Germany, Italy, and several other countries will introduce their music to the Iranian audience during the 11-day event.