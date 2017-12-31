Primary schools shut in Tehran Province due to high pollution

National Desk

Iran shut primary schools in Tehran Province on Monday for the second consecutive day because of dangerous levels of air pollution.

Authorities said on Sunday schools would remain closed on Monday in Tehran and some cities in the province, IRNA reported.

Tehran has a population of 14 million and more than 8 million cars and motorbikes.

To reduce the pollution, Iranian authorities announced on Sunday that cars were only allowed on the roads on alternate days, depending on their number plates.

The capital has been experiencing an alarming level of air pollution in recent weeks, which sprawls at the foot of the Middle East’s highest mountains.

Iranian authorities have called on the elderly, children, and people with heart problems to stay at home.