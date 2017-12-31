Official: Iran ready to expand gas trade internationally

Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) announced that it is launching new gas transmission projects across Iran to facilitate and expand the country's international gas trade.

The company's CEO Hassan Montazer Torbati said the infrastructure for completing the gas distribution network within Iranian territory has been established and the country is prepared to boost gas trade with international customers, Shana reported.

Given that Iran sits on the world's largest proven gas reserves and has geographical proximity to major gas producers and consumers, the country can turn into a major hub for gas trade in the world, the official added.

He said the construction of Iran's gas distribution network will be completed within the next 5 years, adding new trade arenas will be open to Iran once the project becomes operational.

"If necessary we will be able to receive gas from countries such as Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Qatar and send it to Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey or even Europe," he added.