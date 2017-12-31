Two Iranian car brands to enter Omani market

Two Iranian car brands, Dena Plus and Rana, produced by Iran Khodro Industrical Group (IKCO) are to be sold in Oman, said Iran's commercial attaché in Muscat.

IRNA quoted Abbas Abdolkhani as saying, "As first Iranian automaker company, IKCO has received the Persian Gulf region's standard certificate to export the two brands to the Persian Gulf littoral states."

The certificate was granted in view of the Iranian products' successful performance in various tests, he said, adding an Iranian tire brand is also in the final stage of receiving the permit.

IKCO is an Iranian multinational automaker headquartered in Tehran. The company's original name was Iran National. Founded in 1962, the number of passenger cars manufactured by the company reached 688,000 in 2009.

IKCO products includes Samand, Peugeot and Renault cars, trucks, minibuses and buses.