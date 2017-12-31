South Khorasan nine-month exports show 24% growth

Eastern Iranian province of South Khorasan exported goods valued at $560.88 million during March 21-December 21, 2014, indicating a 24-percent growth compared to the figure for the same period last year, said a local official.

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday, Director General of South Khorasan Customs Department Mohammad Ali Khashi put the weight of the exports at 2.565 million tons — up 37 percent year-on-year.

He listed the export items as tiles, ceramic, cement, poultry, diesel, light hydrocarbons, tomato paste, rebar, distillate fuel oil and plastic.

The exports were mainly destined for Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Armenia, Khashi said.