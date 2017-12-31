Iran ‘in talks with Belarus to manufacture electric buses’

A privately-owned Iranian company is in talks with Belarus' Belkamunmash to begin cooperation in the field of technology and investment for manufacturing a new generation of electric buses in Tehran.

Mohammad Samam Sakhiravi, the head of the board of directors of a privately-owned Iranian company, told reporters on Sunday that his company, in cooperation with Shahab Khodro Co., has been in extensive talks with the Belarusian manufacturer of electric buses, due to its 50 years of experience as well as the fact that it exports electric buses to some European and Latin American countries, including Argentina, Latvia, Mongolia and Colombia, Mehr News Agency reported.

He added the buses manufactured by Belkamunmash are the new generation of electric buses equipped with a wireless system and a supercapacitor which is charged with a battery.

The first delivery of these buses will take place in two months, Sakhiravi said, adding, "We have also plans to establish a joint venture with Belkamunmash. If our government lends its support, this joint venture can become a hub for exporting buses to neighboring countries and the Middle East."

He noted, "As per an agreement with Shahab Khodro Co., the company will make its platform and facilities available for manufacturing of the buses, and based on a defined prospect, many of the required parts as well as the battery will be produced in Iran."

Tehran suffers from air pollution brought about by heavy traffic, and the introduction of electric buses to this over-populated metropolis may help reduce air pollution.