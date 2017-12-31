Chemical exports up 14%

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran exported chemical products valued at $805 million during March 21-November 21, 2017, indicating a 14-percent growth compared to the figure for the same duration of last year, said a director general of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran on Sunday.

Masoud Kamali Ardakani, the director general of TPO's office for exporting industrial products and minerals, told IRNA that the major portion of the exports pertained to overseas sales of resin, cosmetics and polymeric products.

He said of the total value of exports, $506 million pertained to polymeric products, $155 million was related to detergents and $58 million to industrial dyes.

Ardakani noted that the weight of oil byproducts exports increased 19 percent in the eight-month period.

He said that exports of oil byproducts in this period reached $644 million.

Ardakani added tar exports constituted the largest portion of the overseas sales of oil byproducts with $481 million.

He listed major importers of Iranian tar as India, the UAE and Pakistan.

The TPO official put the value of Iran's petrochemical exports and imports in the same timespan at $5.16 billion and $603 million respectively.

He said China, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan increased imports from Iran in this period.

Iran's non-oil imports during March 21-December 21, 2017, stood at $37.57 billion — up 18.31 percent year-on-year.