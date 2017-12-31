IOPTC director: Imports of pipeline equipment easier in post-JCPOA era

Imports of items and equipment needed for pipeline construction have been dramatically facilitated following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in January 2016, said a director of the Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunications Company (IOPTC).

The nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, was signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, Shana reported.

Abolqasem Zamani, the IOPTC director responsible for procurement and management of supplies and equipment, said since the JCPOA went into effect, the company has been able to import a large number of items it requires for constructing pipelines and telecommunication facilities in Iran's oil industry.

He said his department has received requests to purchase 141 items from a number of sectors of the company in the year to March 2018, of which 74 have been purchased from domestic suppliers and 51 have been imported.

Zamani said 16 orders pertained to requests by domestic companies to manufacture or repair certain items.

Prior to the imposition of the sanctions, turbines were sent abroad for repair, he noted, adding at the time of severe embargoes, Iranians companies transformed limitations into opportunities and managed to acquire the expertise to repair turbines.

He said the company's policies to rely on domestic firms have helped save $13 billion since March 2016.