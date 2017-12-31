Boris Johnson mocked over ‘global Britain’ comments

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s pledge for a “global Britain” after leaving the European Union (EU) has been dismissed as “hot air” after reports revealed that his department is cutting back embassies around the world to fund European embassies.

Apparently, the UK Foreign Office is planning to add 50 extra staff to its diplomatic missions across the EU and promote diplomats in small countries to higher levels, government officials have told members of the parliament.

Caroline Wilson, Europe director at the Foreign Office, reportedly told MPs that countries like Malta and Luxembourg had become “more important” in the aftermath of the June 2016 referendum, where 52 percent of Brits voted to leave the EU, the Independent reported Saturday.

The big change comes at the expense of diplomatic missions in places such as Asia and Africa, which will be hollowed out of their resources over the time.

The plan contradicts remarks by Johnson at a major speech, entitled “Beyond Brexit: A Global Britain,” where he claimed the UK was a “protagonist” on the world stage.

“Whether we like it or not we are not some bit part or spear carrier on the world stage,” he said. “We are a protagonist – a global Britain running a truly global foreign policy.”

The news of cutbacks did not go down well with Pro-European campaigners, as they said the plan “makes a mockery” of Johnson’s remarks.

“This makes a mockery of the Conservatives’ claims that they are pushing hard to forge new trading relationships across the globe as they sever ties with our most important trading partner,” said Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake.

McGrory, director of the Open Britain campaign, said Johnson’s remarks were nothing but “hot air” because “the reality is Brexit is diminishing our country’s presence on the world stage.”

“No one voted in the referendum for Britain to have less international influence. If that is the consequence of Brexit, people have a right to keep an open mind about whether it is the right path for our country,” he added.

Johnson, a pro-Brexit campaigner during last year’s vote, has on several occasions caused trouble for Prime Minister Theresa May by often proposing exit policies that differ from those touted by May and her cabinet.