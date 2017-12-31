Rouhani congratulates Iranian Christians on New Year

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated the country's Christians ahead of the new Gregorian calendar year.

"We honor an Iran which is the home to all Iranians, including Muslims, Christians, Jews and Zoroastrians," Rouhani said in his congratulatory message on Sunday ahead of New Year 2018.

He added that respect for all divine religions is a valuable teaching of Islam.

The Iranian president emphasized that the Jesus Christ's teachings for human beings are full of consideration for spirituality, peace and friendship and urged all to act based on the prophet's guidelines.

He expressed hope the Iranian Christians would have a New Year full of happiness and prosperity.

The Iranian president on December 24 sent congratulatory messages to Pope Francis and other world leaders ahead of Christmas and the new Gregorian calendar year and expressed hope that the world would see the eradication of discrimination and poverty.

In today's world, which is plagued with immoralities, injustice and suffering, statesmen and religious scholars shoulder an important duty to work together and help each other with the purpose of creating a "beautiful world full of peace, tranquility, [and] moderation" free from "violence and extremism," he said in his message to Pope.