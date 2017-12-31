RSS
0808 GMT December 31, 2017

News ID: 207292
Published: 0629 GMT December 31, 2017

Iranians free to express criticism, stage protest: President Rouhani

Iranians free to express criticism, stage protest: President Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says the Iranian people are completely free to express their criticism of the government or stage protests according to the Constitution and citizenship rights, and in a way that would lead to the improvement of the country's conditions.

Rouhani made the remarks while addressing a Cabinet session on Sunday as he pointed to recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities.

   
