One police officer killed and others hurt near Denver, Colorado

A US law enforcement officer was killed and seven other people, including five officers, have been wounded before police killed the gunman in a residential suburb near Denver, Colorado.

The gunman opened fire on sheriff's deputies who were responding to an emergency call on Sunday in Highlands Ranch, 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Denver, the Douglas County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspect was shot and believed to be dead after the standoff. Police from five jurisdictions, including Colorado state police, were placed on alert.

Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

The wounded were taken to two area hospitals, at least three of them with noncritical injuries, the Denver Post reported.

Police quickly dispatched a heavily armed SWAT team as well as a bomb-squad truck, though there was no immediate word of any explosives being found.

The death toll among the officers appeared to be one of the highest in a police-involved shooting since five police officers in Dallas, Texas were fatally shot and several others injured in July 2016 by a man angered by police shootings of African-American men.

US police departments have been under heightened scrutiny in recent years for the disproportionate number of police killings of black people.