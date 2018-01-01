RSS
0553 GMT January 01, 2018

Armenian Christians celebrate New Year in Iran (Video)

Armenian Christians celebrate New Year in Iran (Video)

Iran's Armenian Christian minority celebrated the coming of 2018 at St. Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran on Sunday.

The New Years’ service is one of the biggest for Armenian Churchgoers, presstv.com reported.

In a predominantly Muslim country, Armenian Christians represent one percent of the total population, the majority of whom live in the capital Tehran.

