Kabul attack death toll reaches 18, 13 injured

The Sunday suicide attack in a funeral procession in Nangarhar Province on Sunday has so far claimed the lives of 18 civilians and injured 13 more, Nangarhar governor spokesman said.

A suicide attacker blasted himself when relatives of a fomer government official together with some local officials gathered for the burial, Ataollah Khugiani told the IRNA.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the wake of another attack on a cultural center and news agency on December 28 in Kabul, 51 people were killed and 84 others were injured.

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the suicide blasts in the Shia community center.