RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0809 GMT January 01, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207302
Published: 0620 GMT January 01, 2018

Kabul attack death toll reaches 18, 13 injured

Kabul attack death toll reaches 18, 13 injured

The Sunday suicide attack in a funeral procession in Nangarhar Province on Sunday has so far claimed the lives of 18 civilians and injured 13 more, Nangarhar governor spokesman said.

A suicide attacker blasted himself when relatives of a fomer government official together with some local officials gathered for the burial, Ataollah Khugiani told the IRNA.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the wake of another attack on a cultural center and news agency on December 28 in Kabul, 51 people were killed and 84 others were injured.

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the suicide blasts in the Shia community center.

   
KeyWords
Kabul
Nangarhar
Dead
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0714 sec