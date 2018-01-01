RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0808 GMT January 01, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207304
Published: 0644 GMT January 01, 2018

Rezaei: US meddlesome policy in Iran internal affairs not to remain unanswered

Rezaei: US meddlesome policy in Iran internal affairs not to remain unanswered
MNA

In a tweet on December 31, Iran’s Secretary of the Expediency Council condemned US meddlesome policy in the Iran's internal affairs warning that the interference will not remain unanswered.

In his post on the social networking website ‘twitter’, Mohsen Rezaei added that the US that is now misusing the protests in Iran, was the country which oppressed the protests at the time of ‘Oppression’ [the tyrannical regime of Shah in Iran], MNA reported.

During the past few days that protests hit Iranian cities, with protesters demonstrated against increasing prices of some staples like eggs and meat, several US official including its president explicitly declared their support for waging violence in the name of peaceful protests.

   
KeyWords
Mohsen Rezaei
US
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1534 sec