0808 GMT January 01, 2018

News ID: 207306
Published: 0659 GMT January 01, 2018

Envoy felicitates New Year’s Eve to Iraqis

Envoy felicitates New Year’s Eve to Iraqis

Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi, in separate messages, extended New Year congratulations to Iraqi Christian Chaldeans Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako and the Iraqi authorities.

Happy to congratulate Your Excellency and followers of the prophet of peace and friendship, particularly the friendly and brotherly country of Iraq, on the auspicious birth of messenger of mercy Jesus Christ and start of the Gregorian year 2018, reads Masjedi’s congratulatory letter, MNA reported.

In his message, the Iranian ambassador also hoped that the New Year would see a rise in friendship and brotherhood among regional nations, especially the Iraqi nation, and rooting out of terrorism and repulsiveness.

The official also wished a prosperous and happy year, good health, success and dignity for the brotherly and friendly country.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Iraj Masjedi
iraq
New Year
 
