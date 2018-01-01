Israel eyes all Palestine, neighboring territories as part of 'Zionist project': Pundit (Video)

The Israeli regime seeks to complete the ‘Zionist project’ of creating ‘a greater Israel’ by extending its occupation to all of Palestine and possibly grabbing lands in other countries in the Middle East and North Africa, says a commentator.

Israel intends to “acquire more and more territory and once they are finished with the Palestinians they’ll move on to the other neighbors,” Paul Larudee told Press TV on Monday.

“They’ll wait their time, sometimes they have withdrawn from territory as happened in the Sinai Peninsula, but that does not mean that they do not have their eyes on the Sinai Peninsula once again and possibly Damascus, Lebanon and the East Bank,” the activist with the Free Palestine Movement noted.

In line with Israel’s expansionist policy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party has voted for a resolution which calls for the formal annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.