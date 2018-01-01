World diamond industry faces shakeup as NGO quits

A little-reported event in Brisbane, Australia, in December has shifted the balance of power in the global diamonds industry and could lead to a greater voice for the African nations at the center of the multi-billion dollar trade.

Impact, the Canadian-based organization that has been one of the most vocal of the advocates of ‘civil society’ — the non-governmental organizations (NGO) that make up the tripartite structure of the world diamonds business alongside producing countries and big corporations — announced it was withdrawing from the Kimberley Process (KP), the regulatory mechanism that polices the sometimes controversial international diamonds business, according to Arab News.

Impact, formerly known as Partnership Africa Canada (PAC), was a thorn in the side of the KP leadership for many years, claiming that the regulatory system was ineffective in preventing ‘blood diamonds’ — stones mined in conflict areas mainly in Africa — from entering the global chain.

In particular, its outspoken director of research, Alan Martin, led the campaign to boycott the UAE’s chairmanship of KP in 2016, when the NGO argued that Dubai — the world’s third largest diamond trading center — was not qualified to lead the regulator.

The Brisbane meeting also heard that Martin would not be involved in the KP process any more, and would be looking after other natural resources issues in Africa.

The World Diamond Council, which represented the industry at the Brisbane meeting, said it was ‘saddened’ by Impact’s departure, but there was audible relief, and some sense of triumph, in some parts of the industry that Impact and Martin would no longer be formally involved in KP.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the Emirati businessman who was chairman of the KP in 2016, said: “Their withdrawal opens the door to a much needed transition. I think PAC (Impact) got so big that they simply closed down the space for all other actors within the civil society coalition. No one else had a voice. Stepping back could give us the opportunity to restore genuine African agency in civil society.

Bin Sulayem, who is executive chairman of the Dubai Multi-Commodities Center where the diamond trade is based in the Emirates, added: “There was so much power that PSC wielded, and we know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”