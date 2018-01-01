RSS
0813 GMT January 01, 2018

News ID: 207321
Published: 0832 GMT January 01, 2018

Enemies provoke, drive protests: Boroujerdi

Enemies provoke, drive protests: Boroujerdi

The enemies of the Islamic Revolution exploit the recent events, and provoke and lead the protests, said the chairman for the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of Parliament.

“A big portion of the recent gatherings is the result of arrangements made by foreign-based anti-Islamic Revolution elements; they provided a large propagation and abused the feeling and demands of the people,” the Chairman for the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Alaeddin Boroujerdi said, IRNA reported.

Boroujerdi said, “The recent events root in hesitating to timely approach the problems imposed on the people.”

   
Alaeddin Boroujerdi
Iran
Parliament
 
