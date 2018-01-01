Dehkhodaei named new head of Iran polo federation

Hojjatollah Dehkhodaei, the new president of the Polo Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FILE PHOTO)

Hojjatollah Dehkhodaei has been elected as the new president of the Polo Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During a voting session at the National Olympic Academy of Iran in western Tehran on Sunday, Dehkhodaei could garner all the 19 votes, presstv.com reported.

Other candidates for the post were Abdulaziz Hedayat, Gholamhossein Ghani, Mi’ad Sadeqi, Farhad Tolou’ Kian, Seyyed Reza Miraboutalebi, Asghar Nazeri and Morteza Pourdarvari.

Dehkhodaei succeeds Golnar Vakilgilani, who was dismissed from her post in late September.

Homeyra Asadi served as the acting president of the Polo Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran after Vakilgilani’s dismissal.