0813 GMT January 01, 2018

News ID: 207327
Published: 0957 GMT January 01, 2018

Hatami urges order, law in addressing people's demands

Hatami urges order, law in addressing people's demands
IRNA

Hatami, reacting to the recent incidents in the country, said that people's demands could be met under peace, security and order in the framework of the law.

“The Iranian people over the past four decades have emphasized using legal methods to ask for their legitimate rights, and they will continue to do so,” Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said at a meeting of defense managers and experts on Monday, IRNA reported.

Hatami said that the world arrogance and enemies of Iran are after creating insecurity and instability in the country.

“We should try to abort all their plots through national solidarity, unity and integrity,” he said.

The Iranian defense minister went on to call on the Iranian public to try to preserve order, obey the law and strengthen their unity in pursuit of their demands.

“The best way is maintaining public security and addressing the needs of the people appropriately,” General Hatami said.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Amir Hatami
Incident
 
