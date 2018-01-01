RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0813 GMT January 01, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207328
Published: 1044 GMT January 01, 2018

Naqavi Hosseini: IAEA’s JCPOA report exposes US baseless accusations

Naqavi Hosseini: IAEA’s JCPOA report exposes US baseless accusations
MOHAMMAD MOHSENIFAR/MNA

The IAEA’s recent report which reaffirms Iran’s full compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal has once again exposed US baseless accusations against Iran, Spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran's Parliament Seyyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini said Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Naghavi Hosseini, noted the latest quarterly report published by IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on Dec. 30, reaffirming Iran’s full compliance with the nuclear deal, adding “Americans made repeated attempts at implying to the international community that Iran had not complied with its nuclear-related commitments, in a bid to stop the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," MNA reported.

"The IAEA, however, has reaffirmed Iran’s full compliance in all of its eight official reports," he stressed.

He added, “The Agency’s confirmation indicates Iran’s commitment to the nuclear deal. IAEA is the sole authority to verify and pass judgment on the implementation of the JCPOA.”

   
KeyWords
Hossein Naqavi Hosseini
IAEA
JCPOA
US
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4760 sec