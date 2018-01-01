Culture Minister praises IRNA as “important asset”

New chief officially takes office

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance said the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), both before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has been acting as a link between the country and the outside world.

“IRNA, with a history of 83 years, is an important asset for the country,” Abbas Salehi said during a ceremony held to introduce new chief of the official news agency at IRNA's Headquarters in Tehran on Monday.

New Managing-Director of the IRNA Zia Hashemi began his work officially on Monday after attending the ceremony held in the presence of Salehi and IRNA former chief Mohammad Khodadi.

“Today, the national media should feel responsible to seriously try to help address issues and stay away from adopting approaches that will provoke crises and disappoint the public,” Salehi said.

He said that in their efforts to address issues, the media should try to turn threats into opportunities and lead the public opinion towards positive trends.

After the meeting which was held at the news agency headquarters in Tehran, Hashemi, 50, began his work by touring different parts of IRNA to become closely familiar with its staff and the procedure of works at Iran's official news agency.

He is an associate-professor of sociology at the University of Tehran and has so far served as the caretaker of Ministry of Science, Research and Technology. He was also one of the founding members of the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) and a member of the board of directors of the Shia News Association.

Hashemi replaced Mohammad Khoddadi who resigned last week. Khoddadi was appointed as IRNA chief on September 16, 2013 by former Culture Minister Ali Jannati.