RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0813 GMT January 01, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207339
Published: 0224 GMT January 01, 2018

Christians celebrate New Year in Iranian churches (PHOTO)

Christians celebrate New Year in Iranian churches (PHOTO)
IRNA

New Year celebrations were held by Christians in Iranian churches on Monday. Christians in the central city of Isfahan also celebrated the New Year in Vank Cathedral.

   
KeyWords
New Year
Christians
Iranian churches
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2947 sec