RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0813 GMT January 01, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207340
Published: 0244 GMT January 01, 2018

Storm cuts power to 40,000 households in western France

Storm cuts power to 40,000 households in western France
Loic Venance/AFP
Batz-sur-Mer, in western France, on December 31, 2017, a day before storm Carmen hit the area.

Winter storm Carmen has cut power to about 40,000 households in the Brittany region of western France, power grid company Enedis said in a statement on Monday.

Enedis, which has mobilized 1,500 staff to restore power, said the storm is now moving to other regions, Reuters reported.

Weather service Meteo France has placed 40 departments in western France on orange alert as winds with speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour battered the country’s Atlantic coast.

Major power cuts or blackouts are rare in France, which produces three quarters of its power with nuclear energy.

In July 2015, some 830,000 households temporarily lost power in western France after exceptionally warm weather damaged transformers.

   
KeyWords
storm
France
power
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1414 sec