0812 GMT January 01, 2018

Published: 0253 GMT January 01, 2018

Minister: Serbia expects more tourists from China, Iran

Serbia expects more tourists from China and Iran, said the country's Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajić.

He further said that 2017 was a record year for tourism, with overall hard currency revenue amounting to €1.2 billion, b92.net reported.

He said that the planned €1.4 billion for this year could be an easily achievable goal, given the visa-free regime with China and the newly introduced Beijing-Belgrade fights via Prague.

Ljajić added that another factor contributing to the growth in tourism will be the direct Tehran-Belgrade flights, set to become operational this month.

He assessed that Serbia's winter resorts were selling well in Russia, with large Russian tour operators including them in their offer.

"The target for 2018 is about 3.4 million tourists, of which there should be more than 1.6 million foreigners," Ljajić concluded.

   
