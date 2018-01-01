United to offer Griezmann record wages; Real in for Hazard

Manchester United wants to complete a deal for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann this month and will make him the highest paid player in the Premier League to do so.

The Frenchman was keen on a move to Old Trafford last summer but felt obliged to stay in Madrid after Atletico had a transfer ban upheld, Metro reported.

The 26-year-old has had an inconsistent season under Diego Simeone and remains keen for a new challenge. However, Barcelona has since entered the bidding for Griezmann and offers the France international a greater opportunity to win titles.

Griezmann’s release clause is set at close to £92million but will increase past a certain date next summer.

Both Barcelona and Manchester United were expected to trigger it before the increase.

However, United has accelerated a move for the Frenchman after recent injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to the Daily Star.

Jose Mourinho is urging his board to sign Griezmann in January and the club is willing to make him the highest paid player at the club on wages of £300,000-a-week.

That would narrowly eclipse the £290,000-a-week that countryman Paul Pogba earns and make Griezmann the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic is not expected to return until February after being ruled out with a knee injury.

Belgian’s bid

Real Madrid is preparing an opening £120million bid for Chelsea's unsettled superstar Eden Hazard.

The Spanish giant is willing to smash the British transfer record to land the ex-Lille forward, who is in his sixth season at Stamford Bridge, The Sun reported.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will use the Belgian’s contract situation at Chelsea, with two full seasons left, to make him a Galactico.

Hazard was left out of Saturday's starting XI against Stoke, and was an unused substitute as the Blues cruised to a 5-0 victory.

Hazard’s current terms expire in 2020 and Real can crank up the pressure on the Premier League champion to sell.

Real knows Hazard’s value will drop dramatically when if he gets within a year of his deal expiring, which gives Chelsea a massive dilemma on whether to cash in.

Last week Hazard's dad Thierry gave an interview to a Belgian newspaper saying Eden is waiting to hear if Madrid want him.