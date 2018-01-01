Wenger fires back after Henry's Alexis dig

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against West Bromwich Albion in Premier League tie at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich on December 31, 2017. MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Arsene Wenger hit out at Thierry Henry after the former striker claimed that there were signs of division in Arsenal's squad.

Henry said that there might be tension in the club's dressing room after Arsenal's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, as only four players joined Alexis Sanchez in celebrating his first goal at Selhurst Park, goal.com reported.

The Chile international was visibly frustrated by his teammates' apparent unwillingness to join him, even calling them over, to no reply.

Henry said afterward that the muted celebrations were a sign that all is not well at the club, telling Sky Sports, "There is a division in the team. He is asking them to come. 'Why are they not coming? Don't you want to celebrate?'

"You're not here for Alexis Sanchez, you're here for Arsenal. Arsenal scored. Go and celebrate. Whoever does it (scores), we don't care about that, go and celebrate with your team-mate."

Alexis scored in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday, and every outfield player rushed to celebrate his free-kick.

And Wenger has now claimed that Henry cannot be expected to say something "intelligent" all the time.

“I don’t know, I don’t listen to what he says and other people say," he told reporters.

"We focus on our own problems, that’s the only thing.

“There are people who are paid to talk, it’s difficult sometimes when you are paid to talk, to talk, to talk and only say things that are true and intelligent.”