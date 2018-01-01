RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0812 GMT January 01, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207349
Published: 0309 GMT January 01, 2018

Wenger fires back after Henry's Alexis dig

Wenger fires back after Henry's Alexis dig
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against West Bromwich Albion in Premier League tie at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich on December 31, 2017.
MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Arsene Wenger hit out at Thierry Henry after the former striker claimed that there were signs of division in Arsenal's squad.

Henry said that there might be tension in the club's dressing room after Arsenal's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, as only four players joined Alexis Sanchez in celebrating his first goal at Selhurst Park, goal.com reported.

The Chile international was visibly frustrated by his teammates' apparent unwillingness to join him, even calling them over, to no reply.

Henry said afterward that the muted celebrations were a sign that all is not well at the club, telling Sky Sports, "There is a division in the team. He is asking them to come. 'Why are they not coming? Don't you want to celebrate?'

"You're not here for Alexis Sanchez, you're here for Arsenal. Arsenal scored. Go and celebrate. Whoever does it (scores), we don't care about that, go and celebrate with your team-mate."

Alexis scored in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday, and every outfield player rushed to celebrate his free-kick.

And Wenger has now claimed that Henry cannot be expected to say something "intelligent" all the time.

“I don’t know, I don’t listen to what he says and other people say," he told reporters.

"We focus on our own problems, that’s the only thing.

“There are people who are paid to talk, it’s difficult sometimes when you are paid to talk, to talk, to talk and only say things that are true and intelligent.”

   
KeyWords
Wenger
Alexis
Thierry Henry
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1761 sec