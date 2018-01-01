Iran exported 777m barrels of crude in 2017

OPEC member Iran exported 777 million barrels of crude oil in 2017, Oil Ministry announced in a statement.

Most of the crude consignments were destined to European and Asian countries, Shana reported.

Iran sold an average of 2.13 million barrels of crude per day during the year of which 62 percent were bound for the Asian market and the rest were sold to European customers.

China and India were the biggest importers of Iranian oil during the year.

South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the UK, Hungary and Netherlands were other customers of the Iranian oil during the year.

Iran also exported 490,000 bpd of gas condensates on average during the year totaling 180 million barrels.

Gas condensates' exports dropped in recent months with the inauguration of Bandar Abbas Gas Condensate Refinery.

The report added that Iran sold crude oil at $52 per barrel in 2017.

In addition, National Iranian Oil Company exported 17 million tons of diesel and about two million tons of gasoline to the regional market.

Until two years ago, Iran was shut out of the European energy market and its oil trade was limited to a handful of Asian buyers that took in just around one million barrels a day under temporary waivers.

However, with the lifting of sanctions in January 2016, Iran resumed oil sales to major customers in Europe, including Italy's Saras and Eni, Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum, Madrid-based Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell and French energy giant Total that holds a stake in an ambitious offshore Iranian gas venture.

Crude prices crashed from over $100 a barrel in mid-2014 to less than $30 a barrel in early 2016, prompting OPEC and non-OPEC producers to form an alliance to cut back on output.

Oil prices have been supported by the extension of a supply cut pact between OPEC and some non-OPEC producers from March up to the end of 2018.

The accord has propelled crude benchmarks to their highest levels since the middle of 2015.

Under the scheme, Iran is expected to pump around 3.8 million barrels a day. It is producing around the same level, according to government figures and data provided by OPEC's secondary sources monitoring the production of the group's member states.

Once OPEC's second-largest and the world's fourth-biggest crude supplier, Iran hopes to return to its mighty days in the 1970s when it produced over 6.5 million barrels a day.

"Based on National Iranian Oil Company estimates, Iran can add three million barrels to its daily crude output in 10 years," Gholamreza Manouchehri, NIOC's deputy managing director for development and engineering said last month.