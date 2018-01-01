Iran, Oman launch Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping route

Iran and Oman launched a new shipping route linking the ports of Khorramshahr and Sohar.

The Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping route was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by a board member and deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization for maritime affairs, governor of Khuzestan, Oman's ambassador to Iran and a number of provincial officials, Fars News Agency reported.

"The shipping route will pave the way for export of agricultural, petrochemical and protein products as well as construction materials to Oman," the board member and deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization for maritime affairs Hadi Haqshenas said at the ceremony.

Oman's Ambassador to Iran Saud bin Ahmad Khalid al-Barwani said that the inauguration of the shipping route will increase Iran-Oman trade.

“The Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping route will pave the way for more economic cooperation between the two countries and Oman is willing to launch more shipping routes with other Iranian ports," he added.

With the inauguration of the shipping route, traders, business people and producers can export commercial shipments from Khorramshahr to Sohar and on the other hand unload goods in Khorramshahr.

The first shipping route between Iran and Oman was put into service in April 2015, connecting the port of Bandar Abbas to the port of Sohar.