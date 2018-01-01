Envoy: Tehran-Belgrade direct flight on agenda

Iran and Serbia have reached an agreement on establishing direct flights between their capitals, announced Serbia's ambassador to Iran.

According to Fars News Agency, Dragan Todorović further said, "The visa abolition from August has been an effective in further promoting tourism ties between the two countries; including launching direct flights between Tehran and Belgrade."

Meanwhile the Head of Iran-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group Parvaneh Salahshouri described the visit of the Iranian delegation, which was headed by her, as a success and noted that good agreements were reached by the friendship groups to develop parliamentary ties.

She also voiced Iran's readiness to host the next meeting of Iran-Serbia parliamentary friendship group.

In October, Iranian and Serbian parliamentarians in a meeting underlined the need to expand mutual cooperation in various areas.

In the meeting in Belgrade, Iran-Serbia parliamentary friendship explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating bilateral relations in political and economic fields.

An Iranian delegation headed by Salahshouri visited Belgrade in late October and met Serbian parliamentarians.

Salahshouri pointed to growing bilateral ties and called for implementing visa waiver program and establishing direct flights between the two countries to promote Iran-Serbia ties.

"Women empowerment is on the Iranian government and parliament's agendas, and contrary to most of the countries in the world that allocate parliamentary chairs quota to women, the female Iranian MPs have attained the chairs based on their merits and in competition with their male rivals," the lawmaker said.

Head of parliamentary friendship group in Serbia Meho Omerovic, in the meeting, welcomed the enhancement of parliamentary relations, calling it the sign of Iran-Serbia friendship.

Omerovic also described Iran's economic progress during the sanctions era as 'exemplary' and urged Serbia to use the country's experience in different fields.