Minister: Enemies seeking to create insecurity in Iran

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the country’s enemies have been making every attempt to create insecurity in the Islamic Republic through provoking unrest and political protests.

Speaking at a meeting with the officials and experts of the Defense Ministry in Tehran on Monday, Hatami pointed to recent protests in different cities and called on the Iranian people to foil the enemies’ plots against the country through national solidarity and unity, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The minister added that the global arrogance (the US) and other enemies of the country are dreaming up schemes to see “an insecure and unstable Iran”.

Some cities in Iran have been scenes of demonstrations in the past days over economic problems in the country.

During the rallies, people called on the government to help control rising food prices and inflation, but some opportunists attempted to turn the situation ugly and materialize their vested interest at the cost of social security.

The US president also sided with the opportunists, tweeting, “…Iranian govt. should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!”

Deputy chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri also said US president’s support for protesters in Iran laid bare the US scheme to foment a new sedition in the Islamic Republic.

The highest-ranking US official’s direct expression of support for rioters in recent protests in Iran and the supportive voices by a number of other governments and Western media outlets reveal that the US had plans for inciting a sedition inside Iran, Jazayeri said on Monday.

Pointing to a humiliating defeat that enemies suffered in their recent attempts to hijack the peaceful rallies in Iran, the general said the evil American and Zionist plots against the Islamic Republic have been hatched while the US itself saw various public protests against Washington’s policies and measures in 2017.